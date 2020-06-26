Michael A. "Coach" Ballard
Ballard, Michael A. "Coach"

Monday, June 22, 2020. Loving husband of Deborah Ballard (nee Honold). Loving father of Matthew Ballard, Timothy Ballard, Katharine (Andrew) Hoffman, and Molly (Ryan) Archeski. Our dear grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend to many.

Services: A Celebration of Mike's life will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Meyer's Cafe', 1767 N. New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO 63033. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to the Truman State University Football Program at: https://apps.truman.edu/alumni/givingform?donationArea=51.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2020.
