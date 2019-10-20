|
Emery, Michael A.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved father of Scott (Heather) Emery and Melissa (Dan) Adams; dear grandfather of Knox and Madeline Emery, Emma, Riley and William Adams; dear son of the late Ernest Emery and Herta Emery Osterloh.
Michael's family would like to thank his caregiver and friend Beverly McWilliams.
Mike was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, ETA Kappa chapter.
Services: Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4-8 p.m. with funeral service Wed., Oct. 23, 9:30 a.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Memorials to American Diabetes Association appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019