St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Emery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Emery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Emery Obituary

Emery, Michael A.

Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Beloved father of Scott (Heather) Emery and Melissa (Dan) Adams; dear grandfather of Knox and Madeline Emery, Emma, Riley and William Adams; dear son of the late Ernest Emery and Herta Emery Osterloh.

Michael's family would like to thank his caregiver and friend Beverly McWilliams.

Mike was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, ETA Kappa chapter.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4-8 p.m. with funeral service Wed., Oct. 23, 9:30 a.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. Memorials to American Diabetes Association appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now