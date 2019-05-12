Michael A. Schweizer

  • "So very sorry for your loss. Please accept my heartfelt..."
    - D J
  • "You will be missed, Mike. I can hear you and Kenny Soloman..."
    - Steve Schweizer
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Schweizer, Michael A. DeLand, FL. Age 68, passed away on April 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Katherine; son, Michael (Jessica Andersen) Schweizer Jr; daughter, Lisa (Joseph) Bentivenga; father, Marvin; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Greg (Diane) and Steve; sisters, Mary (Todd) Wolfram and Helen (John) Csik; step daughters, Lisa Nehrig and Kimberly HollandOweis; several nieces and nephews. Michael was a true lover of music. He was predeceased by his mother Lois. Services: A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11 a.m. at Deltona Memorial Gardens, 1295 Saxon Blvd., Orange City, FL 32763. A gathering for family and friends will be Saturday June 8, 2019, 9 to 10 a.m. at Saint Dominick Savio Church, 7748 Mackenzie Rd., St. Louis, MO where with a memorial services will follow at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
