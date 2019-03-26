Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Allen "Mike" Jansen Sr.. View Sign

Jansen, Michael Allen Mike Sr. In loving memory of Michael Mike Allen Jansen Sr., of High Ridge, who passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Mike was born August 3 1956 to Leonard Jansen and the late Edith Merline Jansen in St. Louis, MO. Mike was the beloved father of Michael A. Jansen Jr. and father-in-law of Kimberly Jansen of Imperial, MO; loving grandfather of Dylan Stumpe and Kadin Jansen; dear brother of Linda Grissom, Mark Jansen and stepson of Carla Jansen and loved significant other of Laura Bewig; survived by a large loving family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends were always the most important part of Mike's life. Some of Mike's most enjoyable times were Jansen Family reunions, and family outings at Fawn Lake. In lieu of flowers, a memorial page for Mike Jansen Sr. has been set up at the Red Cross website, where donations can be made in his name. Services: A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be held on March 30th, 2019 at 1pm at the Carpenter's Hall, 1401 Hampton Ave., St. Louis MO.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close