Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Andrew Smart. View Sign

Smart, Michael Andrew Age 53, suddenly, of natural causes on February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Constantin Smart. Dear son of Paul and the late Rose Ann Smart. Cherished brother of Suzanne Fitzgerald (Michael); uncle of Kathleen, Allison and Erin; son-in-law of Bette and Andrew Constantin. Our uncle, cousin, nephew, brother-in-law and friend. Mike was brilliant, delightful, and relentlessly curious. He loved to read, garden, solve puzzles, and travel. Living in Dutchtown for more than 24 years, Mike played a major role in protecting and stabilizing his corner and in building a close community of friends in the neighborhood. Mike was a kind and gentle soul. He is greatly missed. Services: Memorial service on Saturday, March 16th at 5 p.m. at the Royal Orleans, 2801 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, MO, to be followed by a buffet and celebration of Mike's life. Tributes to Ozark Regional Land Trust (

Smart, Michael Andrew Age 53, suddenly, of natural causes on February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Ann Constantin Smart. Dear son of Paul and the late Rose Ann Smart. Cherished brother of Suzanne Fitzgerald (Michael); uncle of Kathleen, Allison and Erin; son-in-law of Bette and Andrew Constantin. Our uncle, cousin, nephew, brother-in-law and friend. Mike was brilliant, delightful, and relentlessly curious. He loved to read, garden, solve puzzles, and travel. Living in Dutchtown for more than 24 years, Mike played a major role in protecting and stabilizing his corner and in building a close community of friends in the neighborhood. Mike was a kind and gentle soul. He is greatly missed. Services: Memorial service on Saturday, March 16th at 5 p.m. at the Royal Orleans, 2801 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, MO, to be followed by a buffet and celebration of Mike's life. Tributes to Ozark Regional Land Trust ( orlt.org ) appreciated. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close