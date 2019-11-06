Asbury, Michael

Passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 60 spectacular years of Alice Borreson Asbury; dear father of Victoria White (David) of Osage County, MO, Jane Rix (Daryl) of O'Fallon, IL and "son" Bradley Troutman of Caseyville, IL; grandfather of Jessica Blake (Jonathon); great-grandfather of William, Geoffrey and Olivia.

Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at The LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Saturday, November 9 at 10:30 a.m. Private interment.

The family will receive friends at THE LUPTON CHAPEL on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, 2320 Pine St., St. Louis, MO 63103.

