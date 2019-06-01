Spector, Michael Barry Beloved husband of Barbara Spector; dear father and father-inlaw of Adam Spector (Jennifer), Paul Spector (Anna) and Danny Spector (Colleen); dear grandfather of Josie, Charlie and Olivia; dear brother of Jeff Spector (Liz); dear uncle of Andi Martin (James) and Becky Hibbits (Josh); friend to many. Michael dedicated his life to education and helping students achieve their highest potential. His career included more than 30-years as a teacher and administrator in the Pattonville School District. Services: Funeral service Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m. at Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road. No visitation prior to the funeral service. Interment follows at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Services: Sunday June 2, 2019 10 a.m. Share Emeth Synagogue 11645 Ladue Rd St. Louis, MO 63141
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 1, 2019