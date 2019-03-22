Michael Bellovich

Bellovich, Michael 98, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on March 20th, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Bellovich; loving father of Mary Ann (Tom) Ferder; devoted grandfather of Valerie (Tom) Goldkamp and Nick Ferder and our dear great-grandpa of Gianna, Tommy and Joseph Goldkamp. Michael proudly received the Congressional Gold Medal for his service in the Office of Strategic Services. A special thanks to our angel Joanne Buchholz, for all her compassionate care to Michael and his family. Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23rd, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Norbert Catholic Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd. followed by funeral Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, will full military honors. For donations to Veterans, make checks payable to Cameron Assistance League, 10600 Lewis & Clark Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63136, or a . Online guestbook and condolences may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

