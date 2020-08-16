Haas, Michael C.

Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 41 years to Linda Haas (nee Hartmann); loving father of Bill Haas, Dave (Kendra) Haas, and Grace Haas; dearest grandfather of James, Grace and Stella; dear brother of Mark (Arlene) Haas; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, August 20, 3:00 PM until the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to World Wildlife Federation or the charity of your choice.