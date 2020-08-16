1/1
Michael C. Haas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Haas, Michael C.

Passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of 41 years to Linda Haas (nee Hartmann); loving father of Bill Haas, Dave (Kendra) Haas, and Grace Haas; dearest grandfather of James, Grace and Stella; dear brother of Mark (Arlene) Haas; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Thursday, August 20, 3:00 PM until the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to World Wildlife Federation or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved