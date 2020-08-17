Christanell, Michael Jr. 'Julio'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley Christanell (nee Early) for 38 years; dearest father of Corey (Gretchen) Christanell, Jeff (Mandy) Christanell and Kelly (Kevin) Hennessy; loving grandfather of Chad and Cameron Christanell, Kate Christanell, Connor, Pearse and Jack Hennessy; dear brother of Nan (the late Joe) Gaterman, Sandy (the late Jim) Bujnak and Mary (Steve) McAllister; our dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Raised on 9th & Utah, down the street from 'the brewery' and across the way from St. Agatha parish, Mike was a handful for his parents Clarence and Edna. Spent many days on the ballfields of Cherokee Park before moving on to St. Mary's High School, where he graduated in 1963 and was later inducted into their sports Hall of Fame.

His career spanned 28 years at Von Hoffmann press before moving on to his true calling, Pepper's Bar & Grill.

'Julio' made friendships and memories at every stage of life - the ballfields, high school, the corkball club, Big Red football games, Pepper's, Cardinal day games, March Madness Vegas trips and many more experiences. He made friends at every interaction and touched a lot of people along the way.

He was passionate about a lot of things in life but nothing more than the love for his family. Nothing made him happier than being with them, singing his favorite songs on the jukebox with a Bud Select and a cigar in hand.

He was a larger than life personality, our hero, our rock, our Dad, our Husband, our Paw Paw, our Brother, our Uncle and our Friend will be dearly missed.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel 10151 Gravois Wed., Aug. 19 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Catholic Church private to family. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Association appreciated.