Michael Cornelius O'Fallon

Service Information
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO 63109
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
6596 Smiley
Obituary
O'Fallon, Michael Cornelius

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 78. Cherished father of Jeffrey (Maggie), Shawn (Paige), and Daniel O'Fallon; loving grandfather of Ryan (Mary), Michael, Cameron, Cassady, and Marlee O'Fallon; proud great-grandfather of Lily O'Fallon; dear brother of Timothy (Dorothy) O'Fallon, Connie (Mark) Cusimano, and Dennis (Sandy) O'Fallon; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and a friend to many.

Services: Visitation Fri., 2/21, 4-8 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa 63109. Mass of Christian Burial Sat.,

2/22, 10 a.m. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 6596 Smiley, 63139. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. For more info,

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
