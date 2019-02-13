Michael Crawford Daniels

Daniels, Michael Crawford 27, of Fenton, anointed with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Feb. 9, 2019. Beloved son of Shawn and Anne (nee Eichenlaub) Daniels; cherished and loved brother of Matthew Witte Daniels and Elizabeth Anne Daniels; adored fiancée of Ashley Kindler; most loved grandson of the late Frank and Dorothy Daniels and the late Chris and Betty Eichenlaub; our dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. In our hearts forever. Services: Prayer Services 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sacred Heart Catholic Church Valley Park. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m., Jay B. Smith Funeral Home (Fenton). Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2019
