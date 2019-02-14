Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Crawford Daniels. View Sign

Daniels, Michael Crawford 27, of Fenton, anointed with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Feb. 9, 2019. Beloved son of Shawn and Anne (nee Eichenlaub) Daniels; cherished and loved brother of Matthew Witte Daniels and Elizabeth Anne Daniels; adored fiancée of Ashley Kindler; most loved grandson of the late Frank and Dorothy Daniels and the late Chris and Betty Eichenlaub; our dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. In our hearts forever. Services: Prayer Services 10:30 a.m. Sat., Sacred Heart Catholic Church Valley Park. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m., Jay B. Smith Funeral Home (Fenton). Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to SSM Health Foundation - St. Louis appreciated.

