Gray, Michael D.

passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on November 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family.

Services: Visitation will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at McLaughlin Funeral Home, Inc., 2301 Lafayette Ave. from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Funeral Service Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. Then to Dixon Cemetery in Dixon Missouri for a 1:30 P.M. Graveside Service.