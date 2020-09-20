Jackson, Michael D. "Mike"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on September 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Jackson (nee Christoffel); dear son of the late Wilma J. (Miller) and George E. Jackson; dear brother of the late Don and Dan (Wanda survives) Jackson; dear brother-in-law of Tom (Anne) Christoffel, Jim Christoffel and Linda (Steve) Kraemer; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, godfather, dog dad and friend of many.

Mike was one of the longest tenured employees at Honda of Frontenac. He never met a stranger, loved life, laughter, travel, sports and a good wine. Mike was former owner of First Street Alley, managed Dooley's Ltd. for many years, was a graduate of Mizzou, a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and most importantly was a man of integrity and honor.

Services: A private graveside committal service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Stray Rescueof St. Louis or charity of your choice. A Kutis South County service.