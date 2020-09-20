1/1
Michael D. "Mike" Jackson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jackson, Michael D. "Mike"

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on September 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce Jackson (nee Christoffel); dear son of the late Wilma J. (Miller) and George E. Jackson; dear brother of the late Don and Dan (Wanda survives) Jackson; dear brother-in-law of Tom (Anne) Christoffel, Jim Christoffel and Linda (Steve) Kraemer; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, godfather, dog dad and friend of many.

Mike was one of the longest tenured employees at Honda of Frontenac. He never met a stranger, loved life, laughter, travel, sports and a good wine. Mike was former owner of First Street Alley, managed Dooley's Ltd. for many years, was a graduate of Mizzou, a member of Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity and most importantly was a man of integrity and honor.

Services: A private graveside committal service will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Stray Rescueof St. Louis or charity of your choice. A Kutis South County service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved