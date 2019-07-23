St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
West County Assembly of God
13431 N. Outer Rd
Chesterfield, MO
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Michael D. "Mick" Sander

Michael D. "Mick" Sander Obituary
Sander, Michael D. Mick passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy C. Sander (nee Fink) and the late Nancy J. Sander (nee Coble); loving father of Rebecca S. (Kent) Howard and Robert M. (Mary) Sander; cherished grandfather of Taylor (Jeff) Ernst, Riley Howard, Grant, Josh and Gabbi Sander; brother of Donald (Bonnie) Sander, Clifford (Sharon) Sander and Carol (Charles) Masloski; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at West County Assembly of God, 13431 N. Outer Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with lunch immediately following. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Adult & Teen Challenge of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019
More information