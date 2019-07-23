|
|
Sander, Michael D. Mick passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy C. Sander (nee Fink) and the late Nancy J. Sander (nee Coble); loving father of Rebecca S. (Kent) Howard and Robert M. (Mary) Sander; cherished grandfather of Taylor (Jeff) Ernst, Riley Howard, Grant, Josh and Gabbi Sander; brother of Donald (Bonnie) Sander, Clifford (Sharon) Sander and Carol (Charles) Masloski; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral service at West County Assembly of God, 13431 N. Outer Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with lunch immediately following. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Adult & Teen Challenge of St. Louis. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019