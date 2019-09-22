Altman, Michael David

August 20, 2019. Beloved son of Martin Altman and Jan Altman; dear brother of Sharyn Altman; cousin of Gene Solomon, Ginger Hope and Roberta Solomon; stepson of Carolyn McKeone and Jay Burns; stepbrother of Laurie (Luk) Servaes, Katie (Aaron) Schmidt, Kelly (Mark) Markus and Lynn McKeone.

Michael was a friend and companion to all he met.

Services: Memorial service Sunday, October 6, 2:00 p.m. at Berger Memorial Chapel, 9430 Olive Blvd., 63132. Memorial contributions preferred to a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE