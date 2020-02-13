Zelenovich, Michael David

was born July 30, 1986 and passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Loving son of Cindy Zelenovich (nee Murray), Larry Zelenovich and stepson of Meg, dear brother of Jeffrey Zelenovich (Angela), proud uncle of Theodore. Beloved grandson of Marion Zelenovich, Bill and Toni Murray.

Proceeded in death by his grandfather Todor Zelenovich, great grandfather Anton Krysiel, and great grandmother Winnie Murray.

Cherished nephew of Mickie Pereria (nee Zelenovich), Tom Zelenovich (Linda), Gina Giegling (nee Zelenovich), Chris Kaplan (nee Murray), John Murray (Joan), and Bill Murray, Jr. (Patty). Loved by his cousins and many friends.

We will so miss his witty sense of humor, approachable, warm, and generous heart.

Services: Visitation Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church 1910 Serbian Drive (McNair Avenue). Services Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stray Rescue or Affton Ice Rink Building Fund.