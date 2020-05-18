Michael G. Belleville
Belleville, Michael G. on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Sue L. Belleville (nee Medley); loving father of Lauren and Lindsay Belleville; loving grandfather of Ella Rose and soon to be Harper Rose; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral service on Thurs., May 21, 1p.m. at Kutis So.Co. Interment Park Lawn . In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society. Visitation Wed. 4-8 p.m.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 18, 2020.
