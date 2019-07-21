|
Frossard, Michael G. Fuzz 64, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karen Frossard (Umberhine) for 42 years. Dear father of Kelly (Dan) Santacruz, Michelle (Paul) Paradoski, and Katie (Drew) O'Brien. Loving grandfather of Ella, Tyler, Colin, Olivia, Emma, and Nora. Dear brother of Bob (Joy) Frossard, Gary (Arlene) Frossard and stepbrother of Lance (Margie) Renfroe. Dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him. Thank you to all for your love and prayers. Services: Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 23rd, 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, in Brentwood, MO. Interment following at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Magdalen C.A.R.E. Organization, 2618 Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, MO 63144 or The December 5th Fund, 8671 Rosalie Ave., Brentwood, MO 63144. Visitation at Bopp Chapel Monday, 3-8 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019