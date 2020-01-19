Koop, Michael G.

age 72, of Florissant, Mo, passed away January 7, 2020 in De Pere, WI.

Survivors include his wife,

Suzanne, children; Kevin (Maggie) and Sara (Aaron) and grand-children; Kira and Cole. He is further survived by brothers and sisters; Mary Fairchild, John (Sherry) Koop, Jeffery Koop and Barbara (Koop) De Moulin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, many brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Services: A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan Street, De Pere, Wi. The full obituary can be viewed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.