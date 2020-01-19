Michael G. Koop

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael G. Koop.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Koop, Michael G.

age 72, of Florissant, Mo, passed away January 7, 2020 in De Pere, WI.

Survivors include his wife,

Suzanne, children; Kevin (Maggie) and Sara (Aaron) and grand-children; Kira and Cole. He is further survived by brothers and sisters; Mary Fairchild, John (Sherry) Koop, Jeffery Koop and Barbara (Koop) De Moulin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, many brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Services: A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan Street, De Pere, Wi. The full obituary can be viewed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.