Michael G. Koop (1947 - 2020)
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI
54115
(920)-336-8702
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church
220 S. Michigan Street
De Pere, WI
Obituary
Koop, Michael G.

age 72, of Florissant, Mo, passed away January 7, 2020 in De Pere, WI.

Survivors include his wife,

Suzanne, children; Kevin (Maggie) and Sara (Aaron) and grand-children; Kira and Cole. He is further survived by brothers and sisters; Mary Fairchild, John (Sherry) Koop, Jeffery Koop and Barbara (Koop) De Moulin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, many brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Services: A Mass of Christina Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan Street, De Pere, Wi. The full obituary can be viewed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
