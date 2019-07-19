|
|
McKinney, Michael G. Passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved father of Kaden Hubbard; loving brother of Jason (Amy) McKinney, Jennifer McKinney, Jennifer Copeland, Mindy (Joshua) Ritchey, Melissa McKinney, and Mark (Madalyn) McKinney; dear nephew of Sabrina Ivy; dear uncle cousin and friend. Mike is survived by his grandmother, Laurie McKinney. Services: Memorial Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, July 20, 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Private interment.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019