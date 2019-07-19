St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Michael G. McKinney Obituary
McKinney, Michael G. Passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Beloved father of Kaden Hubbard; loving brother of Jason (Amy) McKinney, Jennifer McKinney, Jennifer Copeland, Mindy (Joshua) Ritchey, Melissa McKinney, and Mark (Madalyn) McKinney; dear nephew of Sabrina Ivy; dear uncle cousin and friend. Mike is survived by his grandmother, Laurie McKinney. Services: Memorial Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, July 20, 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Private interment.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 19, 2019
