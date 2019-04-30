St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Tayloe, Michael G. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved son of William Tayloe and the late Gloria Tayloe (nee Hagerty); loving brother of Nancy (Allan) Poole, Barbara (Mark) Roemerman, Katie (Kevin) Loida and the late William (surviving Sharon) Tayloe Jr.; our dear father-figure, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend who was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 3, 10:30 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Michael The Archangel Church at 11 a.m. Service concludes at church. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
