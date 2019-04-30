|
|
Tayloe, Michael G. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved son of William Tayloe and the late Gloria Tayloe (nee Hagerty); loving brother of Nancy (Allan) Poole, Barbara (Mark) Roemerman, Katie (Kevin) Loida and the late William (surviving Sharon) Tayloe Jr.; our dear father-figure, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend who was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, May 3, 10:30 a.m. with Mass celebrated at St. Michael The Archangel Church at 11 a.m. Service concludes at church. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019