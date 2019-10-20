|
|
Gibbons, Michael
"shuffled off this mortal coil" on October 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Michael was the devoted husband of the late Folsta Sara Gibbons; dear father of Michael (Liz) Gibbons and Edie (Dan) Barnard; and loving grandfather of Danny (Cherisse) O'Neill, Meredith (Michael) Shadwick and Michael and Sara Barnard; great grandfather to Caroline Gayle O'Neill.
Michael was born in South Sudbury, Massachusetts (June 8, 1924) to John T. and Edith Gibbons. He grew up on the New England coast; his family moved to Kirkwood in 1941. He graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1942, enlisted in the United States Army and served his country in France, Belgium, and Germany, including the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded in action on March 1, 1945, and received a Purple Heart.
Michael returned to Kirkwood, graduating from Washington University and St Louis University School of Law. He was married, raised his family and gained a reputation for serving the people of his adopted hometown. Most importantly, he was a friend to all. His impact on the lives of the people he met was more than he knew. He will be missed greatly.
Services: Funeral service Tues., Oct. 22, 11 am at Grace Episcopal Church, 514 E. Argonne Ave. Visitation Mon. 3 – 7 pm at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Church, Kirkwood Kiwanis Club or Kirkwood YMCA.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019