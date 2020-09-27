Dattoli, Michael H. 'Peppy'

Monday, September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Dattoli (nee D'Angelo); dear father of Renee (Steve) Bersche; dear grandfather of Michael, Matthew and Emily Rose; dear brother of Sandy (Bob) Andrews; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Private memorial service due to Covid-19 will be held at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Lung Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated.