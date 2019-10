Merkel, Michael Irvin

Passed away Monday, 10/21/19. Beloved Dad of Michael and Nichole Merkel; loyal brother to Barbara, Robert, James, Mary, and Debbie Merkel. His sense of humor and kind soul will be deeply missed by all.

Services: Memorial visit. Sun., 10/27 from 3-7 pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons (7027 Gravois) Committal service Sat., 11/2 at 10 am at St. Paul Churchyard on (Rockhill Rd.)