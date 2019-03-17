Delaney, Michael J. March 14, 2019, Resting in the Arms of Jesus. Beloved father of Erin Kathleen (Steven) Delaney-Shoffman and Ryan James (Amanda) Delaney; loving grandfather of Lauren Shoffman, Rylynn, Declan and Greyson Delaney. Erstwhile spouse of Mary Evelyn (nee Toczylowski) Delaney. Our dear brother, brother-inlaw, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. Service: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the Chapel of Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Visitation 9:00 a.m. until time of Service. Interment Our Lady Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ocular Melanoma Research; Make checks payable to Jefferson Attn: Emma Laverty/Uveal Melanoma Program Office of Institutional Advancement at Jefferson, 125 S. 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia PA 19107 or online at Jefferson.edu/Sato. Please visit the OMF Tribute page in memory of Michael J. Delaney http://www.ocularmelanoma.org/memory-of-michaeldelaney. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019