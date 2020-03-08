Delany, Michael J.

Michael J. Delany, 93, formerly of St. Louis, passed away peacefully on Mar. 5, 2020 in Rockford, IL. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Colleen (Lane), six children, twelve grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews in the St. Louis area. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Bridget (Lydon), and his sisters, Mary Frances Fritz, and Teresa Schneider, of St. Louis.

Services: Visitation on Mar. 9, 5 - 7 p.m., at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home in Rockford, IL, and on Mar. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, with Mass at 11 a.m.