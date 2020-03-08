Michael J. Delany

  • "Dear Colleen and family, Mary and I grieve with you..."
    - Ben Healy
Service Information
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL
61108
(815)-226-2273
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter
Rockford, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Peter
Rockford, IL
View Map
Obituary
Delany, Michael J.

Michael J. Delany, 93, formerly of St. Louis, passed away peacefully on Mar. 5, 2020 in Rockford, IL. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Colleen (Lane), six children, twelve grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews in the St. Louis area. He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Bridget (Lydon), and his sisters, Mary Frances Fritz, and Teresa Schneider, of St. Louis.

Services: Visitation on Mar. 9, 5 - 7 p.m., at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home in Rockford, IL, and on Mar. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Rockford, with Mass at 11 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy
