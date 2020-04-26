Desnoyer, Michael J. Passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Donna Desnoyer (nee Nails); beloved son of the late John and Florence Desnoyer; dearest brother of Anna Canode, Tom, Gary, John, Edwin, Frank and the late George Denoyer; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Memorial services will be held at a later date. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.