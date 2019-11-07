St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
8:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Devanny, Michael J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Anne Devanny; former husband of Carol Devanny; dear father of Sean (Amy) Devanny; dear step-father of Dorothy and Ken Bossung and Theresa Vetter; dear grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 8; dear Godfather of Mary Kay Westrich; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 9, 8:45 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Mr. Devanny was the Chief Referee for CYC South Central Soccer District. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
