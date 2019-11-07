|
Devanny, Michael J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, November 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Anne Devanny; former husband of Carol Devanny; dear father of Sean (Amy) Devanny; dear step-father of Dorothy and Ken Bossung and Theresa Vetter; dear grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 8; dear Godfather of Mary Kay Westrich; our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, November 9, 8:45 a.m. to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Mr. Devanny was the Chief Referee for CYC South Central Soccer District. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019