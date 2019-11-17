|
Eller, Michael J.
Asleep in Jesus Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephanie Horstman; loving father of Elizabeth, Emily, and Eric Eller; loving son of Jerome and Ida Eller; dearest brother of Sharon, Nancy (Craig), Kenny (Kim), Pam, Connie (Kris), Steve (Kelly), Greg, and Dennis (April); dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, November 19, 12:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Cencaer Support Ministry. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019