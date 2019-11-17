St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Michael J. Eller

Michael J. Eller Obituary

Eller, Michael J.

Asleep in Jesus Thursday, November 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephanie Horstman; loving father of Elizabeth, Emily, and Eric Eller; loving son of Jerome and Ida Eller; dearest brother of Sharon, Nancy (Craig), Kenny (Kim), Pam, Connie (Kris), Steve (Kelly), Greg, and Dennis (April); dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, neighbor, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, November 19, 12:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Cencaer Support Ministry. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019
