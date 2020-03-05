Lachtrup, Michael J., O.D.

On Saturday, February 29, Michael James Lachtrup passed away at the age of 63. A lifelong St. Louis resident, Michael spent 17 years as an optometrist at Washington University, where he was beloved by thousands of patients. Michael was active nearly every moment of his free time, and was an avid cyclist, fisherman, yogi, cook, traveler, and jazz fan. He was happiest fishing on Ozark streams or cycling with Susan on his beloved Salsa Vaya. Michael will be forever remembered by his wife Susan Cannon, his daughter Gabrielle, his step-daughter Olivia Butler (Brendan), and his brother Daniel. He will also be remembered by his nieces and nephew, his extended family, and his many dear friends.

Services: A memorial service and celebration of Michael's life will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 1:00 - 400 p.m. at the Jefferson Ballroom (Vin de Set building), 2017 Chouteau Avenue, St. Louis. All are welcome to attend. Fellow cyclists are encouraged to bike to the event. Those who are so moved are welcome to make a donation in Michael's name to a .