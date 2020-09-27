Shaw, Michael J.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathryn R. Shaw. Dear father of Casey Shaw and Michelle Shaw. Dear father-in-law of Sylvano Fernandes do Nascimento. Dear grandfather of Elehayym Fernandes do Nascimento. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Patrick John (Diane) Shaw, Tom (Linda) Shaw, Terri Branson, Jerry (Cindy) Shaw, Maureen (Dennis) Peery and the late Mary (Harry) Crawford, Sharon Shaw, and Gary Shaw.

Services: Memorial visitation at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 120 N. Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135 Sat., Oct .3, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Memorial Mass following at 11 a.m. A Buchholz Mortuary Service.