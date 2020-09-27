1/1
Michael J. Shaw
Shaw, Michael J.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Friday, September 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathryn R. Shaw. Dear father of Casey Shaw and Michelle Shaw. Dear father-in-law of Sylvano Fernandes do Nascimento. Dear grandfather of Elehayym Fernandes do Nascimento. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Patrick John (Diane) Shaw, Tom (Linda) Shaw, Terri Branson, Jerry (Cindy) Shaw, Maureen (Dennis) Peery and the late Mary (Harry) Crawford, Sharon Shaw, and Gary Shaw.

Services: Memorial visitation at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, 120 N. Elizabeth Ave, Ferguson, MO 63135 Sat., Oct .3, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Memorial Mass following at 11 a.m. A Buchholz Mortuary Service.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta
OCT
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz Mortuary
1645 Redman Ave
Saint Louis, MO 63138
(314) 741-7400
Memories & Condolences

