Vrlenich, Michael J. Sr. Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Kay (nee Messmer) for 57 years; loving father of Laura (Patrick) O'Gorman, Cindy (Lee) Hatley, and Mike (Michelle) Vrlenich, Jr.; proud grandfather of Lee, Colleen, and Caolan Hatley; Rachel, Michael, III, and Gabriel Vrlenich. Services: Visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne, Kirkwood, Tuesday, July 2nd, 9:00 a.m. followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Peter Council. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019