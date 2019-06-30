St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Vrlenich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Vrlenich Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Vrlenich Sr. Obituary
Vrlenich, Michael J. Sr. Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Kay (nee Messmer) for 57 years; loving father of Laura (Patrick) O'Gorman, Cindy (Lee) Hatley, and Mike (Michelle) Vrlenich, Jr.; proud grandfather of Lee, Colleen, and Caolan Hatley; Rachel, Michael, III, and Gabriel Vrlenich. Services: Visitation at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne, Kirkwood, Tuesday, July 2nd, 9:00 a.m. followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Peter Council. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now