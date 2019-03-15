|
Welby, Michael J. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Jane Welby (nee Taszarek); loving father of Marc (Amy) Welby; adoring grandfather of Garrett Welby; dearest brother of Robert (Marcella), Tom (Lee), the late Don (surviving Carol) and Pat (surviving Dorothy) Welby; dear brother- in-law, uncle, great- uncle, cousin and friend to many. Michael's last wish is for everyone to go outside and play ball with a child. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday March 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to BackStoppers or St. Mary's High School Alumni Association. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019