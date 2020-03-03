St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
15 Forest Knoll Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Yochim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Yochim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Yochim Obituary

Yochim, Michael J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Beloved son of James and Jeanne (nee Kuehn) Yochim; loving brother of Jim (Nora), Paul (Nipa) and Brian (Jill) Yochim; dear special friend of Michelle Reynolds-Gray; our dearest uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.

Michael passed away peacefully on February 29, after a 7 year battle with A.L.S. He earned a PhD in Geography and has published numerous articles and four books about Yellowstone National Park. He lived and worked in Yellowstone for 22 years, hiked all 1,200 miles of its trails and worked in Yosemite National Park for 5 years. He wrote his last 2 books using only his eyes with assistive technology. He was an inspiration to many in his love of nature and his perseverance to continue writing while suffering from A.L.S. His family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and generosity of friends, family and the A.L.S. Association.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Mar. 5, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church (15 Forest Knoll Dr., 63026) on Fri., Mar. 6, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the A.L.S. Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now