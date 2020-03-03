|
|
Yochim, Michael J.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Beloved son of James and Jeanne (nee Kuehn) Yochim; loving brother of Jim (Nora), Paul (Nipa) and Brian (Jill) Yochim; dear special friend of Michelle Reynolds-Gray; our dearest uncle, nephew, cousin and friend to many.
Michael passed away peacefully on February 29, after a 7 year battle with A.L.S. He earned a PhD in Geography and has published numerous articles and four books about Yellowstone National Park. He lived and worked in Yellowstone for 22 years, hiked all 1,200 miles of its trails and worked in Yosemite National Park for 5 years. He wrote his last 2 books using only his eyes with assistive technology. He was an inspiration to many in his love of nature and his perseverance to continue writing while suffering from A.L.S. His family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and generosity of friends, family and the A.L.S. Association.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thurs., Mar. 5, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church (15 Forest Knoll Dr., 63026) on Fri., Mar. 6, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the A.L.S. Association, St. Louis Regional Chapter.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020