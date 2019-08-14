Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Queen of All Saints Catholic Church 6603 Christopher Drive St. Louis , MO View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Queen of All Saints Catholic Church 6603 Christopher Drive St. Louis , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jersa, Michael Joseph 79, entered into eternal peace on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. His final moments were spent surrounded by family. Michael was born in Iowa to the late Michael and Eleanor Jersa. He attended grade school at Notre Dame and Seven Holy Founders. He graduated from Christian Brothers College in 1957, then earned his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines at Rolla. He was a Street Engineer for the City of St. Louis, then the owner of National Sales Company, where he retired after 48 years as a successful, respected, beloved businessman. He enjoyed cars and discussing sports and the stock market. He was strong, athletic and exercised daily - doing his push-ups every night, sometimes with both sons on his back. He was a quiet, dependable and loving father and a supportive friend with a quick, (sometimes wicked) wit who was unbeatable on Trivia Night. He inspired many, made friends wherever he went, and knew no enemies. "Tiger" Mike and Nancy were married 49 years and loved to travel the world, especially Germany, sampling authentic cuisine, local beer, adventure, scenery and camaraderie. They spent weekends on their farmland, enjoying family, nature, hard work, open lands and fresh air. Nancy wrote "I am most grateful to have a tremendous partner for life with the power of our love and trust in God we have met the challenges that life presents. With the grace of God, we hope to enjoy all eternity together in the presence of God." All who love Michael are grateful this beautiful couple are reunited for Eternity. He was a member of Legatus, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Queen of All Saints Variety Guild, and a boxer with Rock Steady Boxing. Michael Jersa is survived by 3 children and their spouses, Tammy and John Deardeuff, Michael and Andrea Jersa, Susanne and Leonard Knese, and John Bailey, 8 grand-children, and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Jersa, his son, Daniel Jersa, and his brother, Thomas Jersa.Services: A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 9 am - 10 am, followed with the funeral mass at 10 am at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 6603 Christopher Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63129. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association - St. Louis.

