LaMonica Sr., Michael Joseph

Michael Joseph LaMonica Sr., 92, of Rockford, passed away December 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Chicago on November 24, 1927, the son of Joseph and Louise (Canova) LaMonica. Michael graduated from Austin High School in Chicago in 1945. Mike Sr. was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served during WWII. On July 2, 1949 he married the love of his life, Marguerite (Sally) Hess in Chicago. Named Man of the Year, City of Hope, St Louis, 1989. Board member National Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame, Chicago, since 1986, National Italian-American Foundation, Washington, since 1987; past president, board member Variety Club of St. Louis, since 1980. United States Navy, 1946-1947. Board of Directors of Rockford Memorial Hospital and Board of Directors for Illinois Growth Enterprises for 10 years, serving as president. Mike was an avid golfer and past member at Edgewater Golf Club (Chicago), Hazeltine Country Club (Chelsea MN), Lakeside Country Club (Los Angeles, CA), Forest Hills Country Club (St. Louis, MO), Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Country Club (Rockford), and Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, CA). His Anheuser Busch Inc. career began as a street salesman in Chicago in the 1950's and through hard work and exceptional talent, rose to senior leadership of the National Anheuser Busch selling team. In the late 1970's - early 1981's, after achieving the position of Vice President of Sales, he began to envision owning a local Anheuser Busch distributorship, which is a dream for many AB employees. Combining his love of family, his love of the beer business and his love of the local community, LaMonica Beverages was formed in 1988. Beginning very small, the company quickly began to gain sales and market share and has successfully grown since. Under his leadership the company quickly doubled in size and has continued growth in recent years. Mike Sr.'s legacy includes his fairytale marriage to Sally of 70 years, which was his guidance system. Also, his ability to start a family business and see it pass down generations was one of his greatest accomplishments. There are too many stories and chapters to even begin to mention in this tribute, but those will live on. He will be missed by those who loved him most, his adoring wife, Sally; children, Mike (Kathy) LaMonica Jr., Marjie (Larry) LaMonica-Malizio, Mitch (Kim) LaMonica, Rick (Jillian) LaMonica; grandchildren, Carly, M.J. (Anna), Jessie (Ryan), Shawn (Lara), Todd (Kristi), Lacee, Lindsey, Lexi, Matthew and Mason; great-grandchildren, Cole, Evan, Adelyn, Jack and Claire. He was predeceased in death by his parents and daughter, Maria Lynn LaMonica.

Services: Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, with Franciscan Friars officiating, at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1010 Ferguson Street. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory at 1860 S. Mulford Road from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at church on Monday, December 30th from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or Special Olympics. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.