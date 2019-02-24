Steinbaum, Michael Joseph (April 4, 1963 - February 21, 2019). Beloved husband of Deborah Dubin and adored father of Max and Charlie Steinbaum; cherished son of Harlan and the late Jo Ann Glaser Steinbaum; best friend and brother to Elizabeth (David) Weinstein and Richard (Lecie) Steinbaum, loving son-in-law to Judith and the late Michael Dubin; dear brother-in-law to Eric (Jill) Dubin and Amy Dubin; special uncle to Jennifer (Maxton), Allison, Katherine, Noah, Jessie, Taylor, Rory and Lucas, and great-uncle to Jackson; Mike was an exceptional nephew, cousin and friend. A 1981 graduate of Ladue Horton Watkins High School, where he was recognized as having the best smile by his classmates, Mike earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University with Phi Beta Kappa honors, followed by a law degree at Duke University. After more than a dozen years living in San Francisco, where he and Deb met and started their family, they moved to Clayton, Missouri. Mike worked for a number of start-up companies and spent a significant part of his career as an executive with Apple Core Holdings and their various portfolio companies, working alongside treasured friends. A world traveler, a published author, and the family's acknowledged expert on Gilligan's Island, Mike was incredibly kind, genuine, funny and humble, and his legacy is readily apparent in his two sons, who remain his greatest joy. Services: Memorial services to celebrate and honor Mike's wonderful life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Boulevard at Kingshighway. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome to the St. Louis Community Foundation, #2 Oak Knoll Park, Clayton, MO 63105; please specify that donations are in memory of Michael Steinbaum. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
