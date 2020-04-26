Michael Joseph Sullivan
1945 - 2020
Sullivan, Michael Joseph age 75, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, with his beloved wife, Diane, and children Allison and Caley by his side. Michael was born in Bremerton, WA, on February 26, 1945. He grew up in Elmira, NY, alongside his twin brother and best friend Mark, and his nine other brothers and sisters. He enjoyed a happy childhood full of laughter and mischief before graduating from Elmira Free Academy and entering the Navy in 1963. He later graduated from the University at Buffalo in 1970 and worked for many years in sales and marketing positions within the specialty coffee industry. There he found his passion for business, innovation, and entrepreneurship. A natural risk-taker, he started Harmony Bay Coffee, a gourmet coffee company, in 1992 that he successfully ran until 2005. Michael lived his life with remarkable integrity, determined strength, and gentle compassion. Above all, he was a dedicated family man. In 1980, Michael met the love of his life, Diane. They built their life together in North Andover, MA, where they raised their children, developed lifelong friendships and made joyous memories. He loved coaching his children's baseball teams in their younger years and never missed an opportunity to cheer them on during high school. Michael was a loving husband, an inspirational father, and a proud grandfather. His wisdom, natural kindness, and unconditional love was respected by countless family and friends and will be forever missed. Michael is preceded in death by parents, John J. and Josephine McNulty Sullivan; brother, Paul Sullivan; and mother-in-law, Rose Burdon. Michael is survived by his wife of 40 years, Diane Sullivan of St. Louis; daughter and son-in-law, Allison and Jamie Martin of Larchmont, NY with their children Sam, Caroline and Elizabeth; son and daughter-in-law, Caley and Kyla Sullivan of Westport, CT with their children Quinn, Ruby and Ward; siblings and their spouses, Mary Jo and Jim Korreck, Mark and Jackie Sullivan, Peter and Vicki Sullivan, Monica and Peter Dawson, Rosemary Sullivan, Bridget and Don Burris, Julie Allard, Marian and Dan Jurusik, John and Ingrid Sullivan, David and Nancy Sullivan; father-in-law, Derek Burdon; brother-in-law, Derek R. Burdon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and Allison Burdon; a host of nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. Services: A celebration of Michael's life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital (Neurosciences) at www.foundationbarnesjewish.org/How-to-Give/Give-Now. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
Rest in peace my friend.
Bob Keaveny
Bob Keaveny
Rest in peace my friend.....
Bob Keaveny
I'm truly sorry to hear about Mike's passing. I knew him and Mark back in the late 60's, early 70's, along with Peter. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers.....RIP Michael
Carolyne Bula Keeney, Coatesville,PA
Sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I remember Mike and Mark,not only from school but hanging at all the local places near the family store.
I knew Mike in the late 60's. Always a gentleman and a genuinely nice guy. RIP
Martha Burke Wilson
