Watkins, Michael Joseph

58, from Richmond Heights, Missouri, peacefully passed away in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Michael was born on October 20, 1961 to Jim and Mary Anne Watkins. He belonged to St. Luke's Parish. He is survived by his siblings: Peggy, Pat, Jim, Tim, and Mary. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.