Wieck, Michael Joseph Michael J. Wieck, 73, of St. Charles, MO, died quietly at home on February 16, 2019, in the company of family, after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Loving husband of Patricia (Shuey); devoted father to Larry (Glenda) Mareschal and Danny (Julie) Mareschal, and special grandfather to Casey Mareschal. Much loved son of the late Vincent and late Elsie Wieck, and brother of the late Mary (Larry) Kavanaugh, Richard Wieck, the late Rev. Paul Wieck, Janet Burgess, David (Corinne) Wieck, Robert (Peggy) Wieck, and Rosalie Thome. Beloved uncle, great uncle, and step-grandfather to many. Mike was a carpenter by trade, an avid fisherman, a skilled bowler, and a standout catcher in his youth. He loved reading Louis L'Amour westerns, playing pinochle, and sharing funny stories. He had a wonderfully corny sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He had no enemies. He was a kind and thoughtful man who will be dearly missed. Masses are welcome. Mike: Don't forget.

