Niemeier, Michael Kent age 54, of Godfrey. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10 until the time of service at 11 at Eden Church in Edwardsville. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019