Sheehan, Michael Kevin on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Sheehan (nee Dechau) for over 30 years; dearest father of Ryan Sheehan; brother of Terry Sue Sheehan and Sean (Titin) Sheehan; dearest son-in-law of Mary Jane Dechau; dearest brother-in-law of Mel Dechau; uncle of Stephanie and Brendan Sheehan; our dear cousin and friend to many. Michael attended California Western School of Law receiving a JD in 1980. Graduated from Harris Teacher's College in 1974. Lifelong advocate of St. Louis, elected to City School Board and Board of Alderman. Hosted a radio talk show. Mike was a well respected attorney, mentor, teacher, IBM awarded close-up magician and member of the Roundtable Magic Club. Man of few personal possessions, spending his final months nursing his adored mother-in-law back to health. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, April the 11th, 9:30 a.m. to St. Fran cis of Assisi church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. with breaking of the wand ceremony at 7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019