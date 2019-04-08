St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Fran cis of Assisi church
Michael Kevin Sheehan

Michael Kevin Sheehan Obituary
Sheehan, Michael Kevin on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathy Sheehan (nee Dechau) for over 30 years; dearest father of Ryan Sheehan; brother of Terry Sue Sheehan and Sean (Titin) Sheehan; dearest son-in-law of Mary Jane Dechau; dearest brother-in-law of Mel Dechau; uncle of Stephanie and Brendan Sheehan; our dear cousin and friend to many. Michael attended California Western School of Law receiving a JD in 1980. Graduated from Harris Teacher's College in 1974. Lifelong advocate of St. Louis, elected to City School Board and Board of Alderman. Hosted a radio talk show. Mike was a well respected attorney, mentor, teacher, IBM awarded close-up magician and member of the Roundtable Magic Club. Man of few personal possessions, spending his final months nursing his adored mother-in-law back to health. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, April the 11th, 9:30 a.m. to St. Fran cis of Assisi church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. with breaking of the wand ceremony at 7 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
