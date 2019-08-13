|
Ludwig, Michael L.
72, passed August 6, 2019. Born August 29, 1946 to Nicholas M. and Virginia C. (Goddard) Ludwig, who preceded him in death as did his brother, Nicholas J. Ludwig. Loving brother-in-law of Diane B. Ludwig and a host of treasured friends and family. Military veteran, Bronze Star recipient for Viet Nam service, avid motorcycle enthusiast, and lover of life who knew no strangers and who brightened the days of many.
Services: Celebration of Life service Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation 2-4:00 p.m., Celebration Service at 2:45 p.m. KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois. Donations to charity of donor's choice.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019