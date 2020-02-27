St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Pourney, Michael L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Loving husband of Gina Pourney; loving father of Nicole (Brett) Bronenkamp, Maria and Annie Pourney; loving grandfather of Elliott, loving son of Betty and the late Zexia Pourney; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, February 28 from 4 to 8 p.m., with a Memorial Mass at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 4900 Ringer Rd., on Saturday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cure PSP (MSA) or Hope Hospice. Private Interment.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
