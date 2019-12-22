|
|
Robins, Michael L.
passed away peacefully on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Juanita Robins (nee Ellis); loving father of Lori (Chris), Kim, Jeannine (John), Yvonne (Tony), Chris (Christi) and Sarah; cherished grandpa of Tony, Katie, George, Connor, Jordyn, Nathaniel, Roger, Theodore, Alicia, Noah. Visitation at Kutis SoCo Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sat., Dec. 28, from 11am until time of service 1pm, with services concluding at Kutis. Int. J.B. National.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019