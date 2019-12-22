St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Michael L. Robins

Michael L. Robins Obituary

Robins, Michael L.

passed away peacefully on Tues., Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Juanita Robins (nee Ellis); loving father of Lori (Chris), Kim, Jeannine (John), Yvonne (Tony), Chris (Christi) and Sarah; cherished grandpa of Tony, Katie, George, Connor, Jordyn, Nathaniel, Roger, Theodore, Alicia, Noah. Visitation at Kutis SoCo Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Sat., Dec. 28, from 11am until time of service 1pm, with services concluding at Kutis. Int. J.B. National.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
